Orville “Lee” Rutz, 89, Salina, died at home on June 1, 2017 with his loving family by his side.

Lee was born November 5, 1927 in Navarre, KS.to Roy and Lucille D. (Morris) Rutz.

He and his wife owned L & C Carpet for many years.

Survivors include his wife of 68 years Carol (Kirkpatrick) Rutz of the home; children, Gayle (Rick) McKinney, Erie, KS: Jill (Ken) Scates and David (Cheryl) Rutz both of Salina; and Beth (Gary) Priddy Lawrence; a brother, Keith (Pat) Rutz of Topeka; 18 grandchildren and 34 great grandchildren.

Memorial services will be announced at a later date.

Memorials to: First Christian Church, Tammy Walker Cancer Center or Hospice of Salina in c/o Roselawn Mortuary, PO Box 2322, Salina, 67402.