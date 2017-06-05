Kenneth P. Cailteux, age 90, entered into rest on June 3, 2017 at the Cloud County Health Center, Concordia, Kansas.

Visitation will be held on Thursday, June 8, 2017 from 1:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. with family receiving friends from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. at the Chaput Mortuary in Clyde.

Mass of a Christian Burial will be held 10:00 a.m., Friday, June 9, 2017 at the St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, Clyde, Kansas, with Fr. Steven Heina officiating. Burial will follow in the Mt. Calvary Cemetery, Clyde.