Kenneth P. Cailteux

Kenneth P. Cailteux, age 90, entered into rest on June 3, 2017 at the Cloud County Health Center, Concordia, Kansas.

Visitation will be held on Thursday, June 8, 2017 from 1:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. with family receiving friends from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. at the Chaput Mortuary in Clyde.

Mass of a Christian Burial will be held 10:00 a.m., Friday, June 9, 2017 at the St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, Clyde, Kansas, with Fr. Steven Heina officiating.  Burial will follow in the Mt. Calvary Cemetery, Clyde.

