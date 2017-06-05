Kansas man jailed after alleged DUI crash; 2 women hospitalized

FINNEY COUNTY – Law enforcement authorities in Finney County are investigating a suspect on alleged drunk driving charges.

Just after 7p.m. Saturday, Officers of the Garden City Police Department were called to the area of Spruce and Hwy 50 Bypass for a reported injury accident, according to a media release.

A 2009 Jeep Wrangler driven by Kolby Edwards, 33, Garden City, was southbound on the Highway 50 Bypass at a high rate of speed, according to police.

Edwards allegedly ran the red light at Spruce and hit a 2013 Dodge Charger driven by Ryna Juache, 17, on the driver side.

Garden City Fire/Rescue responded and extricated Jauche from the vehicle using the Jaws of Life.

She and a passenger Tiffany Guerro, 21, Garden City, were transported to St. Catherine Hospital.

Edwards was injured and had exited his jeep before officers arrived.

Evidence was present that indicated Edwards was driving under the influence of alcohol.

He was arrested and could face the possible charges of DUI, Failure to Obey Traffic Control Device, and Seatbelt Violation.