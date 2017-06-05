Kan. suspect jailed for alleged violent sexual assault, kidnapping

RENO COUNTY — A Kansas man remains jailed in the Reno County Correctional Facility on a bond of $207,000 for two counts of rape, kidnapping, arson, battery-domestic violence, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia and criminal damage.

Just after 3p.m. Sunday, police arrested 20-year-old Victor Hugo Pedraza. However, the incident could have started Friday.

Police were contacted and asked to check on the victim who is a foreign student from Japan attending Hutchinson Community College. Apparently the two had been staying with each and had ongoing issues.

When police made contact, they learned that the victim had been tied to a bed, beaten and forced into sex twice after telling him no.

Pedraza also burned her passport and other papers that would allow her to go back to her native country. He’s also accused rubbing feces on her face according to testimony in court Monday. He is scheduled for another court appearance June 12.