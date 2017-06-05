The Salina Post

Salina Kansas News and Information Hub

Kan. suspect jailed after police investigate cutting, stabbing

by Leave a Comment

Landin-photo Shawnee Co.

SHAWNEE COUNTY – Law enforcement authorities are investigating a pair of knife attacks and have a suspect in custody.

Just after 11p.m. Sunday, police responded to an attack in the 900 Block of SW 10th Street in Topeka, according to a media release.

An investigation revealed Carlos Landin was involved in an altercation and cut another man. The injuries were non-life threatening.  Landin was arrested on requested charges of aggravated battery.

Just before 1:30 Monday, police were dispatched to the 3800 Block of South Topeka Boulevard after report of stabbing.  Officers found a man in the parking lot with a non-life threatening stab wound.  The victim directed officers to the room where the stabbing occurred.  Two women were questioned. No arrests have been made.

 

Commenting Disclaimer

  • Be respectful.
  • Do not use obscene, profane or vulgar language.
  • Do not make accusations or personal attacks.
  • Comments considered to be trolling or for the sole
    • purpose of angering others will be removed.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *