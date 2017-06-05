Kan. suspect jailed after police investigate cutting, stabbing

SHAWNEE COUNTY – Law enforcement authorities are investigating a pair of knife attacks and have a suspect in custody.

Just after 11p.m. Sunday, police responded to an attack in the 900 Block of SW 10th Street in Topeka, according to a media release.

An investigation revealed Carlos Landin was involved in an altercation and cut another man. The injuries were non-life threatening. Landin was arrested on requested charges of aggravated battery.

Just before 1:30 Monday, police were dispatched to the 3800 Block of South Topeka Boulevard after report of stabbing. Officers found a man in the parking lot with a non-life threatening stab wound. The victim directed officers to the room where the stabbing occurred. Two women were questioned. No arrests have been made.