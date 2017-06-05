Jennifer Wagner, 31, passed away June 3, 2017. She was born May 6, 1986 in Ellsworth to Tonya Bareé (Lutz). She married Jordan Wagner in Wilson, KS on July 21, 2012 and was a server/cook at Grandma’s Soda Shop in Wilson.

Jennifer is survived by her husband, Jordan Wagner of Wilson; son, Jaxson Wagner of Wilson; mother, Tonya Gustus of Lorraine; brother, Scott Lutz of Hutchinson; brother, Cody Gustus of El Dorado; brother, Joshua Gustus of Wilson; sister, Tara Gustus of Larned; and grandparents Georgia and Tim Boughner of Dodge City. She was preceded in death by her grandfather, George Lutz.

Memorial service: 10:30 a.m., Saturday, June 10, 2017 at Parsons Funeral Home, Ellsworth. The family will receive friends 1 hour prior to the service.

Memorial contributions may be made to the family, c/o, Parsons Funeral Home, PO Box 45, Ellsworth, KS 67439.