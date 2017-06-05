Helen D. Gardner passed away June 4, 2017 at the Rooks County Health Center at the age of 90. She was born September 27, 1926 to Charles R. and Valeria J. (Wilson) Dittrick in Marshfield, Missouri. The family moved to Great Bend, Kansas in 1933. Helen attended school in Great Bend and graduated from Great Bend High School in 1944.

She attended Fort Hays State University that fall and met Edwin E. Gardner at a school dance. They were married October 6, 1946 at Great Bend, Kansas. They were blessed with three children, Charles, Gayle and Judy.

Helen worked in Plainville as a Bookkeeper and Secretary. She enjoyed gardening, sewing, playing golf with Edwin and was an avid reader. She was a member of the Plainville United Methodist Church and served with the U.M.W. many years. Helen belonged to P.E.O., Alpha B eta Sorority and the Rural Carriers Guild.

Helen is survived by son, Charles (Chuck) Gardner of Plainville; daughters, Gayle Hayter and husband Ed of Valley Center and Judith Lynn Thompson of Stockton; sister, Dorothy Panning and husband Larry of Ellinwood; grandchildren, Jason Hayter and wife Jammi, Clint Lidstrom and wife Suzie, Ryan Gardner and wife Elizabeth, Donna Lamberton, Rachel Angel and Erin Hayter; great grandchildren, Shelbi and Jacob Hayter, Emma, Ellie & Claire Lidstrom, Lindsey Alt, Lauren Gardner, Beau Angel, Faith and Nicholas Gardner.

Helen was preceded in death by her husband, Ed; parents, Charles and Valeria Dittrick; brother, George Dittrick; and grandson, Cory Lidstrom.

A celebration of life service will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, June 9, 2017 at Plainville United Methodist Church. Interment will follow in the Plainville Cemetery. Visitation will be Thursday from 1:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. with family receiving friends from 6:00 p.m. until 7:30 p.m. at the funeral home.