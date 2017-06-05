The Salina Post

Gun, gaming system stolen during residential burglary

Jaylen Parks, 19, left his North Salina duplex for about 15 minutes Friday night. He returned home to find the door kicked in and several items missing.

Salina Police Capt. Paul Forrester said that Parks left his residence, located on the 200 block of South Tenth, around 8:50 p.m. on June 2. He returned about 15 minutes later to find the back door kicked in. Parks called authorities, reporting that the burglar(s) stole his Xbox One, eight pairs of Nike Jordans and a .22 caliber Colt AR.

The estimated total loss, including damages to the door, was $2,500. The case is still under investigation.

