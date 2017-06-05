Final reminders for River Festival 2017

As Festival-goers pack their cars and little red wagons to prepare for all the River Festival Road Trip fun this week, here are a few reminders of what to bring and what to leave behind:

*The Festival’s five entrance gates open to the public at exactly 10 a.m. Friday through Sunday and 4 p.m. June 8. NO general Festival attendees will be permitted before that time. There is also NO early in the Festival stage areas by vendors, volunteers or the public. Volunteers reporting for early shifts should come to the Mulberry Street gate wearing their Festival admission Button.

*Coolers with snacks and beverages are permitted. NO glass containers of any kind are allowed.

* Shade umbrellas are allowed behind designated and marked sight lines only. No canopy tents of any kind are allowed anywhere in the park by the general public.

*Absolutely no pets on-grounds other than authorized, designated service animals.

*No bicycles are allowed within the park.

*Mobility carts are available on a first-come, first-served basis at Festival Headquarters near the 4th Street bridge. No advance reservations will be taken.

Other guest services returning to the River Festival include the EMS First Aid Center, a fully staffed mobile-device charging station next to the ATM, a Baby Station, Ident-A-Kid services and Lost & Found. Shuttles from various points in the Tony’s Pizza Events Center parking lots to Festival grounds are wheelchair-accessible. See the Festival Program on-site or riverfestival.com/pdfs/festivalmap.pdf for guest-service locations and details.

Helpful final reminders about what to bring or not bring also can be found at riverfestival.com/visitorinfo.cfm#admission.