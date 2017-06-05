Betty Lou Collins, 80, of Plainville, Kansas, died Saturday, June 3, 2017, at Red Bud Village in Plainville. Betty was born February 10, 1937, in Pawhuska, Oklahoma the daughter of Sam and Stella Snook Casey. She was a long time Lyons and Plainville resident. Betty attended Chase High School. She was a homemaker. Betty was a member of the Assembly of God Church in Lyons and Plainville. She was also a member of the Pink Ladies at Hadley Regional Medical Center in Hays. On February 14, 1981, Betty was united in marriage with John B. Collins in Ellis, Kansas. He preceded in her death on March 20, 2006. She is also preceded in death by her parents; two daughters, Debbie Tolliver and Janie Sneath; brother, Sam Casey; four sisters, Wanda Blankenship, Dora Holliday, Joyce Brady, and Sharon Stahl. Betty is survived by son, Gene Sneath, Plainville; daughter, Sherry and Dan Clopine, Springfield, Missouri; brother, Lawrence Casey, Hutchinson; four sisters, Mary Brady, Chase, Elizabeth Rinehart, Miami, Oklahoma, Karen Saunders, Plainville, and Jeanie May, McPherson; four grandchildren, Ashleigh Meyer, Matt Clopine, Sam Sneath, Sara Sneath; and seven great grandchildren. Visitation will be from 9:00 to 10:00 A.M., Tuesday, June 6, 2017 at Birzer Funeral Home, Lyons. Graveside funeral services will be 10:30 A.M., Tuesday, June 6, 2017 at Lyons Municipal Cemetery. Memorials can be made to Red Bud Village, Plainville in care of Birzer Funeral Home, Lyons.