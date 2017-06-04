WICHITA ó Robert Greeley Johnson, 90, of Wichita and formerly of Salina, died Thursday, June 1, 2017, in Wichita. He was born Oct. 27, 1926, in Independence, Mo., the son of Carmen and Mary (Winget) Johnson.

Robert was a World War II U.S. Navy veteran and worked as a car salesman for Warta Buick, Waddell Cadillac and Sullivan Johnson Chevrolet. He enjoyed fishing, hiking and golf.

Robert was preceded in death by his wife, Ruth (Jilka) Johnson; siblings, Jane Paul and Carmen Johnson; and two grandchildren, Tom Whalen and Missy Whalen.

He is survived by his three daughters, Ann Maley (Bill) and Margie Whalen (Richard), both of Wichita, and Susan Wagner (David), of Brookville.

Funeral Mass of Christian burial: 11 a.m. Wednesday, June 7, at St. Mary Queen of the Universe Catholic Church, Salina. Burial will be in Mount Calvary Cemetery, Salina.

Vigil service will be at 7 p.m. Tuesday, June 6, at Ryan Mortuary, 137 N. Eighth St., Salina, where friends may call from 4-8 p.m.

Memorials are suggested to the church or Alzheimerís Association of Wichita, 1820 E. Douglas Ave., Wichita 67214.