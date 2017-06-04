School district mourns death of 15-year old student in head-on crash

ELLSWORTH COUNTY – A Kansas teen died in an accident just after 4:30 p.m. Sunday in Ellsworth County.

The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 1990 Chevy 1500 driven by Owen L O’Dell, 15, Lindsborg, was southbound on Kansas 141 seven miles west of Marquette.

The Chevy crossed the center line and struck a 2011 Ford F150 driven by Garrett W. Scritchfield, 30, Lindsborg.

The Chevy came to rest facing west on the southbound shoulder and was fully engulfed in flames.

O’Dell was pronounced dead at the scene and transported to Parsons Funeral Home in Ellsworth.

Scritchfield and passengers in the Ford Kayla A. Scritchfield, 30; Maelah B. Scritchfield, 4; Ava Scritchfield, 2-months-old were transported to Salina Regional Medical Center.

The baby was in an infant car seat at the time of the accident and not injured.

Kayla Scritchfield was not wearing a seat belt, according to the KHP.

Smoky Valley USD 400 wrote on their Facebook page: It is with a heavy heart that we must inform you that Owen Odell, SVHS student, was killed in a two-car accident this afternoon near Kanopolis Lake. The district crisis plan is underway.

The crisis team met this evening. Students are able to gather tonight at Bethany Lutheran Church and will be able to meet in the SVHS Commons throughout the day on Monday.

Please keep both families in your thoughts and prayers.