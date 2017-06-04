The Salina Post

Kansas man dies in head-on semi crash

GREENWOOD COUNTY – A Kansas man died in an accident just before 1a.m. Sunday in Greenwood County.

The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 1998 Pontiac van driven by Vernon Kirkpatrick, 59, Fall River, was eastbound on U.S. 400 two miles west of Fall River.

The van traveled left of center into the path of a westbound semi.

Kirkpatrick was pronounced dead at the scene and transported to Country Side Funeral Home.

The truck driver Scott L. Kraeger, 51, Lawrence, and a passenger were not injured.

Kirkpatrick was not wearing a seat belt, according to the KHP.

