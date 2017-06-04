June Opal Buche, 86 died June 1, 2017 in Kansas City, MO. She was born on June 5, 1930 in Vine Creek, KS, the daughter of Harry and Neva (Stout) Turner. June was raised in the Vine Creek and Miltonvale communities. She graduated from Miltonvale High School. June married F X Buche on June 9, 1948, they made their home in Miltonvale. She worked at Jones’ Sundry, Turner’s Grocery from 1960 until it closed in 1992 and then worked at Scott’s Specialty in Clay Center for 20 years. F X preceded her in death on October 31, 1983. June was a member of the Miltonvale Presbyterian Church, V.F.W. Auxiliary, 4-H leader, Miltones Vocal Choir and a life member of the Clay Center Order of the Eastern Star. She was also preceded in death by her parents and brother, Waine Turner.

Survivors include:

Son: Harry Buche (Glenda), Wichita, KS

Daughter: Shirley Hutabarat (Tim), Leavenworth, KS

Daughter: Trudy Buche-Cooley (Bob Cooley), Leavenworth, KS

Brother Fern Turner (Dorothy), Clay Center, KS

Sister: Shirley Bronson, Miltonvale, KS

Brother: Doyle Turner (Doris), Salina, KS

Grandchildren: Tony Hutabarat (Carol), Matthew Hutabarat, Daniel, Hutabarat, Nathan Buche (Melissa) and Nicholas Buche (Leanne)

Great-Grandchildren: Katelynn Hoyt (Tyler), Noah Hutabarat, Brittney Hutabarat, Madison Buche, Savannah Buche, Mason Buche and Gracelyn Buche

Great-great-grandson: Grayson Hoyt

Funeral Services are pending and will be announced later

Memorials: Clay Center Order of the Eastern Star c/o Neill-Schwensen-Rook Funeral Home, 918 7th St, Clay Center, KS 67432