Janice Jean Diller Wohlgemuth was born in Bluffton, Ohio on May 6, 1936 to Albert and Telsa Diller. She passed away June 2, 2017 at the age of 81 years, 27 days.

Janice loved helping on the family farm whether it was milking the cows, driving tractor for her father or helping her mother prepare food for the farm workers.

Jan attended elementary and high school in Bluffton, graduating in 1954. While in high school, she participated in music and drama. She then attended Grace University in Omaha, NE and received a four year degree in Christian Education. Today this degree would include a teaching certificate.

Janice accepted the lord at an early age and was baptized and became a member of the Ebenezer Church in Bluffton, Ohio.

Janice met Eldon Gene Wohlgemuth at Grace University in 1957. They dated a year before getting engaged. They were married August 29, 1958. They had two sons, Craig Allen Wohlgemuth, born June 28, 1959 and Kevin Ray Wohlgemuth, born February 15, 1962 Janice loved raising her two boys and later when she became a grandmother loved spending time with her grandkids, including sleep overs.

Janice started her work at Remington Middle School in 1979 as a para in different classrooms, but also helped out in many other areas of the school as she was needed. Janice loved working with kids at school. While Eldon worked 2nd shift for a while she would come home from her middle school job, and get ready to work the evening shift at Wheat State Manor in her CAN capacity.

Janice retired from Remington School District on May 17, 2016. Jan sold her home in Whitewater, then moved to Newton, KS on June 7, 2016. Even after moving she stayed involved in Remington students by being a part of the mentorship program with Big Brother’s and Big Sister’s.

Soon after moving to Newton she became involved with the Community Assembly at Presbyterian Manor by serving as the Vice-Chairwoman. She was in charge of lining up programs for the residents to enjoy.

Janice had a resiliency and strength in life that she recognized could only have come from God. She believed that when bad things happen in life one should use it as an opportunity to help others in a similar situation. Jan formed a group of six other widowed women who ate out regularly together and used this time to share about their lives.

Preceding Janice in death are her husband Eldon, son Craig, and her parents. Janice is survived by son Craig’s wife, Tammy and daughter Maddijo Allen, her husband Tyler James Kennedy and their children Reck and Range of Whitewater, KS, son Kevin and wife Leann and their children Holiann Marie, Bryant Ralen, Camden Tyler and Shaylie Breann of Peoria, Arizona and brother Marvin and wife Gloria of Bluffton, Ohio.