Christine and Megan Robl are the BANK VI Heroes of the Week

Over 200 dancers from across the state made their way to Salina this April for Chloe’s Dance Extravaganza. It was the seventh event of its kind but the first after its official name change commissioned by Christine and Megan Robl. The mother-daughter duo added a slew of extra events, doubling the amount of money raised in previous years. Christine and Megan are this week’s BANK VI Heros of the Week.

In November of 2006, six-year-old Chloe went to the doctor after a family member noticed something different about the side of her face. It was originally determined that she had Bell’s Palsy, a condition that is usually temporary, but her condition never seem to improve. Following an MRI, doctors diagnosed Chloe with a Diffuse Intrinsic Pontine Glioma, a tumor on the brainstem that cannot be removed.

They attempted to battle the tumor with radiation, but the family did not get the news they had hoped for. On October 17, 2007, Chloe lost her battle with cancer. Chloe loved dance but never got the opportunity to stretch her legs on the dance floor. This inspired the Love, Chloe Foundation to raise money for DIPG cancer research.

The foundation’s main fundraiser has been Dancers Against Pediatric Cancer. The event was inspired by Chloe’s love of dance and brought together many local dance studios. They usually raising around $3,000 for cancer research.

Megan, a Salina native, was active in the dance community. Through dance, she became acquainted with Chloe’s family. Following her graduation from Kansas State University, she returned to Salina and began helping with the fundraiser. She minored in dance and now teaches it at Tamara Howe School of Dance. Megan was approach by the foundation to help with the event. She enlisted the help of her mother and the two took it to the next level.

Megan’s mother, Christine, was the driving force behind the event’s name change. This year, dancers participated in Chloe’s Dance Extravaganza, honoring the little girl that inspire the fundraiser that attracted many local studios. Megan and Christine added a silent auction, put together grab bags for family members in attendance and managed to host the most successful fundraiser to date.

According to Megan, around 200 dancers attended the event. From six to 36, dancers of all ages put on routines to celebrate Chloe. Megan said she really enjoys the event because it is not a competition, it is a showcase for a good cause. When it was all said and done, they had raised over $5,000 for cancer research.

“The dance world is known to be very competitive and snooty,” Megan said. “This gives us an opportunity to teach our dancers that they can use the talent they have to help other people. It teaches them that it is not all about you and competing for awards.”

The event was a little over a month ago, but the duo is already working towards next year’s fundraiser.