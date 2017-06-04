Betty Jane (Hoffman) Mathews, 92, of Salina, died Saturday, June 3, 2017. She was born Feb. 12, 1925, in Salina to Harry M. and Sarah Irene (Linkletter) Hoffman.

She graduated from Washington High School, Salina. On June 13, 1943, Betty was married to Dayle Mathews in Marion.

Betty worked for Southern Heights Sundries, All-Star Lanes, Woolco and Walmart. After retiring, she worked at McCall Manor. Betty was a member of Grand Avenue United Methodist Church and a lifetime member of the VFW Auxiliary. She enjoyed making crafts, cooking, playing bingo and collecting Betty Boop items.

Betty was preceded in death by her husband, Dayle; brothers, Howard Hoffman and Glenn Hoffman; and sister, Vivian Roof.

She is survived by a son, Dennis Mathews (Jan); daughters, Shirley Jackson (Jim) and Deby Muller (Steve); brother, Harry Hoffman; seven grandchildren; and numerous great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.

Her family will receive friends from 5-7 p.m. Tuesday, June 6, at Ryan Mortuary, 137 N. Eighth St., Salina. Graveside services will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday, June 7, at Gypsum Hill Cemetery, Salina.

The family suggests memorials to Grand Avenue UMC or Riverview Estates, Marquette, in care of Ryan Mortuary.