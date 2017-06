SALINE COUNTY – Saturday’s spring storm provided quality moisture for Salina and the region.

Residents in Saline County reported .56 to 1.29 inches of rain, according to the National Weather Service.

Ellsworth, Dickinson and McPherson County reported just a trace of moisture.

There is a 10 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 7pm Sunday and a 20 percent chance of showers Tuesday night, according to the National Weather Service.