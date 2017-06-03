Sharon L. Cummings of Minneapolis, KS passed away on Thursday June 1, 2017 at the Nicol Home in Glasco, KS. She was 81 years old. Sharon was born on December 21, 1935 to Cyrus and Cleo Streeter. She worked as a bookkeeper the majority of her life and retired in the 1990’s after a successful career with Tony’s Pizza. Sharon was known for her fiery personality and quick wit. She was passionate about sports, mainly the Cleveland Cavaliers and Kansas City Chiefs, and also enjoyed watching Gunsmoke and other old westerns. Sharon was preceded in death by her parents Cyrus and Cleo Streeter, her siblings Eleanor (Elayne) Hartzell and Ronald Streeter, and her son Jay Cummings. She is survived by her granddaughters Anne Gabbert and Katie Cummings, her great-granddaughter Grace Gabbert, and her dog Rudy, whom she loved dearly. Graveside services will be at 2:00 P.M., Wednesday, June 7 at the Lincoln Cemetery. There will be no visitation.