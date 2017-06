SHAWNEE COUNTY – Law enforcement authorities are investigating a suspicious death.

Just before 10p.m. Friday, police responded report of victim down in the 1000 Block of SW Wanamaker in Topeka.

Officers found an unresponsive man in the parking lot of the gas station. He was bleeding from numerous injuries.

Despite the effort of first responders, the man died. Detectives and a K-9 unit responded to the scene. Name of the victim was not released early Saturday.