SEDGWICK COUNTY Law enforcement authorities are investigating a burglary and asking the public for help to identify a suspect.

Between 5:40 and 6:00 a.m. Friday, two unidentified individuals burglarized Spirits Pub, 231 E. Main in Valley Center, according to a social media report.

Police released images taken from surveillance cameras of the crime.

Anyone with information about this incident, or recognize the mask or clothing worn is encouraged to call police 755-7325 or dial 911.