DICKINSON COUNTY- One person was injured in a small plane crash just after 3p.m. Friday in Dickinson County.

The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2016 Sky Arrow LSA piloted by Michael Farley, 54, Port Orange, FL., was taking off on runway 23 four miles south of Chapman.

The aircraft was approximately 15 feet off the ground and encountered cross winds. The right wing tipped and struck the ground and the aircraft rolled.

Farley was transported to Geary Community Hospital.