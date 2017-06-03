Kansas teen dies in van rollover accident

MEADE COUNTY – A Kansas teen died in an accident just after 11:30 a.m. Saturday in Meade County.

The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 1980 Chevy van driven by Kincaid Myers, 15, Meade, was southbound on 18 Road six miles south of Kansas 23.

The vehicle left the road to the right and the driver overcorrected. The vehicle entered the east ditch, rolled multiple times and came to rest on its top.

Meyers was pronounced dead at the scene. He was not wearing a seat belt, according to the KHP.