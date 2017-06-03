Hillsboro – Joan Hope, 90, died June 3, 2017 at Salem Home in Hillsboro. She was born December 31, 1926 to Norman and Lucy Mae (Stubbilefield) Ohlis in LaPorte, Indiana. She married Morris P. Hope September 5, 1955 in LaPorte, Indiana. Survivors include: husband, Morris P. Hope of Hillsboro; son, Norman P. (Julie) Hope of McPherson, KS; sister, Betty Shipton of LaPorte, Indiana; 2 grandchildren and three great grandchildren. Predeceased by a sister, Shirley Hewitt. Celebration of Life Service 11:00 a.m. Thursday, June 8, 2017 at The Hillsboro United Methodist Church in Hillsboro officiated by Pastor Morita Truman. Family will receive guests from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Wednesday at Jost Funeral Home in Hillsboro. Memorials to Tabor College, the Church or the Hillsboro Senior Center in care of Jost Funeral Home P.O. Box 266 Hillsboro, KS 67063. Online condolences at www.jostfuneralhome.com