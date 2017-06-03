Flood warning in effect until 9:45 p.m.



The National Weather Service out of Wichita has issued a flood warning for Northwestern Saline County until 9:45 p.m. tonight. “At 641 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain that will cause flooding. Up to one and a half inches of rain has already fallen.”

This warning includes I-135 between mile markers 84 and 95 and I-70 between mile markers 236 and 257. Authorities advise precautionary actions; “Slow down as reduced visibility is likely as is ponding of water on

the roads. Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.”