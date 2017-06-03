Earthquake shakes north-central Kansas

JEWELL COUNTY – A small earthquake shook north-central Kansas Saturday afternoon.

The quake just before 3:30 p.m. measured a magnitude 3.0 and was centered approximately 3 miles southeast of Mankato.

It is the sixth quake reported in Kansas in the past two days. The others were in Sumner and Harvey Count and measured 2.6- to 3.3, according to the USGS.

The agency recorded numerous quakes in Jewell County in April and this is the first since a 2.8 quake on May 23.

The USGS reported 9 Kansas earthquakes in May, nearly a dozen in April, seven in March and six in February.

There are no reports of damage or injury from Saturday’s quake, according to the Jewell County Sheriff’s Department.