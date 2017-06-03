The Salina Post

3 rescued after accident during Arkansas River float trip

Saturday river rescue in Reno County

HUTCHINSON– First responders were called to execute a water rescue in the Arkansas River in Reno County Saturday around 3:20 p.m.

According to HFD Chief Steve Beer three people were on a float trip from the 4th Avenue bridge when they overturned and became hung up in a tree.

Rescue crews were able to put a boat in the water and all three were brought ashore unharmed.

EMS transported them for observation.

They were not wearing life jackets and were not very good swimmers according to Beer.

No additional details were released.

