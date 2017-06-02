USGS reports 5 Kansas earthquakes in past 2 days

SUMNER COUNTY – A fifth earthquake in two days shook Kansas on Friday afternoon. The quake just after 6p.m. measured 2.6 and was centered northeast of Caldwell, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

The quake at 2a.m. measured a magnitude 2.5 and was centered approximately 9 miles northwest of Bell Plaine.

The USGS also reported quakes in Sumner County at 2 a.m. Friday and just after 7p.m. Thursday.

Just before 1:30p.m. Thursday, a 3.3 magnitude quake was centered approximately 6 miles southeast of Harper, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

The agency reported 9 Kansas earthquakes in May including two quakes in Sumner County over the Memorial Day weekend. They measured 2.5 and 2.6 and were centered near Belle Plaine.

The USGS recorded nearly a dozen Kansas earthquakes in April, seven in March and six in February. They measured from 2.5. to 3.3.

There are no reports of damage or injury from Friday’s quake, according to the Sumner County Sheriff’s Department.