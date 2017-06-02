USGS: 2 more earthquakes shake portions of Kansas

SUMNER COUNTY – A second earthquake in as many days shook portions of Kansas early Friday. The quake at 2a.m. measured a magnitude 2.5 and was centered approximately 9 miles northwest of Bell Plaine, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

Just before 1:30p.m. Thursday, a 3.3 magnitude quake was centered approximately 6 miles southeast of Harper, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

It was the first quake in Harper County since May 19.

The agency reported 9 Kansas earthquakes in May including two quakes in Sumner County over the Memorial Day weekend. They measured 2.5 and 2.6 and were centered near Belle Plaine.

The USGS recorded nearly a dozen Kansas earthquakes in April, seven in March and six in February. They measured from 2.5. to 3.3.

There are no reports of damage or injury from Friday’s quake, according to the Sumner County Sheriff’s Department.

