Salina woman hospitalized, jailed after 3-vehicle crash

RENO COUNTY — Law enforcement authorities are investigating a three-vehicle crash and arrested a Salina woman.

Just after 4:30p.m. Thursday, vehicle driven by Holly Fain, 41 Salina, collided with a vehicle driven by 62-year-old Cynthia J. Kidd, Hutchinson which then caused that vehicle to strike one driven by 54-year-old Jackie P. Stimatze in the 2500 block of East 30th Street in Hutchinson, according to police.

Fain is suspected of aggravated battery, possession of methamphetamine, drug paraphernalia, driving under the influence, driving while suspended and illegal transportation of liquor.

She was transported to Hutchinson Regional Medical Center for treatment of injuries.