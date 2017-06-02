Recalls issued for Toyota pickups, Harley-Davidson motorcycles

DETROIT (AP) — Toyota is recalling 36,000 Tacoma pickups in North and South America because they can stall without warning.

The recall involves Tacomas with V-6 engines from the 2016 and 2017 model years. Most of the trucks — 32,000 — are in the U.S. The rest are in Canada, Mexico, Bolivia and Costa Rica.

The company says an engine crankshaft timing rotor may have been produced with excessive anti-corrosion coating, which could cause the crank position sensor to malfunction.

If the sensor malfunctions, the vehicle may run roughly, misfire or stall.

Vehicle owners will be notified of the recall starting next month. Toyota dealers will replace the crank position sensors for free.

In addition, Harley-Davidson is recalling about 46,000 motorcycles in the U.S. because an oil line can come loose, spewing oil into the path of the rear tire.

The recall covers certain 2017 Electra Glide, Road King, Street Glide and Road Glide models built from July 2, 2016 through May 9, 2017.

Harley says a clamp on an engine oil cooler line may not have been installed correctly. The company says it has nine reports of oil lines coming off. The problem caused two crashes and one minor injury.

Dealers will inspect the clamps and fix them free of charge. The recall is expected to start on Tuesday.