Psych evaluation before trial in Kan. traffic death that killed boy

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — A 36-year-old Topeka man will undergo a psychiatric evaluation before trial in the 2014 death of an 8-year-old boy in a traffic collision.

A Shawnee County District judge on Thursday ordered the evaluation of Marvin Leroy Tibbs III. He is charged with alternate counts of reckless second-degree murder or involuntary manslaughter in the death of Trenton Feliciano.

Tibbs was giving Feliciano a ride on his moped when it crashed in October 2014. A police report said witnesses reported that Tibbs was speeding and passed a stop sign before colliding with a vehicle.

The Topeka Capital-Journal reports it could be two months before the evaluation because of a lack of beds at Larned State Hospital.