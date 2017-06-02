PepperJax Grill schedules grand opening

PepperJax Grill will celebrate the opening of their new Salina location in the Salina Square, 3015 South 9th, with a Grand Opening and Ribbon Cutting Celebration at 11 a.m. on June 20.

“Our new location in Salina is truly one-of-a-kind for PepperJax,” said Tim Casey, CEO of PepperJax Grill. “We’re introducing a few new, unique design features in Salina, and our commitment to great quality food, paired with our new look and feel will provide the ultimate dining experience.”

The restaurant’s first location opened in Omaha in 2002 and featured classic Philly Cheesesteaks and bowls with “hot-off-the-grill meats.” According to a PepperJax spokesperson, the Salina location will employ more than 20 “team members” and they are currently looking for full and part-time employees. The starting pay is $9.50-per-hour and applications can be found at www.PepperJaxGrill.com/careers

Several specials will be available during the Grand Opening. “PepperJax will work with many community and school groups in a variety of events including its first partnership and fundraiser with the Military Affairs Council in conjunction with the restaurant’s opening.”

Grand Opening Specials Include

-Buy-One-Get-One Free Offer on all entrees for all guests available all Grand Opening Day, Tuesday, June 20.

-Guests can enter to win a free mountain bike in June.

-Gift Card Scavenger Hunt Giveaway: Every Friday in July, PepperJax will hide gift cards in or around popular Salina landmarks. The first to find the gift card will win $25 to PepperJax. Clues will be posted every Friday morning on PepperJax Facebook page.

-August will kick-off free Bottomless Fries for high school students, who can enjoy unlimited fries with any entrée purchase while taking advantage of free wifi.