Mary K. Zimmerling, age 60, of Marysville, passed away at KU Medical Center in Kansas City on Sunday, May 21, 2017, after a short illness.

Mary was born October 3, 1956, at Malmstrom Air Force Base, Great Falls Montana, the daughter of Andrew W. (Jr.) and Vivian I. (Smith) Grybko. She graduated from Marysville High School in 1974 and Cloud Co Community College in 1976 with a degree as a Physical Therapy Assistant. She worked for many years at Crist and Pieschl as a PTA. In 2003 she took a break from PT and went to Massage Therapy School at Southwest Institute of Healing Arts in Tucson AZ where she graduated with a degree in Massage Therapist. She came back and worked with Crist and Pieschl as a PTA and Massage therapist. She also worked at home as a massage therapist.

Her hobbies include crocheting, reading, gardening, spending time with her family and grandchildren.

Mary is survived by her two children; Rachel Musil of Marysville and Jacob “Jake” (Gretchen) Schmitz of Lenexa, 5 grandchildren, Brothers John Grybko of Fairbury NE and Alan Grybko of Marion North Carolina Mother Vivian I. (Smith) Grybko

Mary was proceeded in death by her father Andrew W. Grybko Jr.

Memorial services are planned for Saturday, June 10, 2017, at 10:30 at the American Legion in Marysville.

In lieu of flowers donations to St. Jude and may be sent in care of the funeral home at PO Box 61, Waterville, Kansas 66548.