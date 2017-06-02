Larry Earl “Farmer” Olsen, 77, lifetime resident and farmer from Marion, passed at his home May 29, 2017 with his loving wife Deana and his little dog Tootsie by his side. Larry was born January 3, 1940 in Marion to Earl F. and Tena “Lucille” (Rempel) Olsen. Larry was the 3rd generation of Olsen’s who lived on the family farm West of Marion, was a graduate of Marion High School and served in the U.S. Air Force. Larry and Deana (Ballew) Olsen were married on July 11, 1987 at Aulne Methodist Church. Deana said often that “He was not only a good Husband, but a best Friend” to her. Farmer was a lifetime farmer and also a talented carpenter, building many houses and buildings in the area. He was very resourceful and if he needed anything from machinery, buildings, horse carts and even wagons he was able to build or repair what he needed by himself. Farmer and Deana raised miniature horses for over 25 years on the farm and developed “Tiny Trails” on their property which allowed children and adults of all ages to come and enjoy the trails, horses and nature. He participated willingly in their care and training, and enjoyed watching the foals play in the fields. Farmer was a collector and restorer of toy and farm tractors and equipment, and also a football and NASCAR fan and enjoyed hunting deer. He and Deana attended many horse shows over the years with their miniature horses, and were also featured on “Hatteberg’s People”. Farmer was baptized at the Valley United Methodist Church and is a current member of the Aulne Methodist Church.

Larry is preceded in death by his parents and a sister Rowena Olsen and brother in law John F. Reznicek. He is survived by his wife of the home, his sister Helen Reznicek of Marion; step-children Steven (Diane) Challacombe of Manhattan and Lorri (Carey) Jost of Wichita; step-grandchildren Brandon, Adam and Eric Challacombe and Kayla and Jake Jost and many cousins.