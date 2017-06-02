KBI issues Amber Alert for 3 missing children

SEDGWICK COUNTY – The Kansas Bureau of Investigation issued an amber alert on Friday afternoon for 3 children reported missing after a house fire.

Just before 12:30 Friday fire crews responded to just a home in the 300 block of North Ash in Wichita.

Crews found the body of a woman in the home. Wichita Police consider the death suspicious, and think three children associated with the deceased are missing and with a

person they consider a suspect.

Authorities are looking for Dane A. Wright, 29, who was last seen leaving the scene of the fire 2001 in a 4-door White Ford Focus with Kansas plates 718 JHX.

The missing children are 12-year-old William J. Thompson III, 5-year-old Ethan A. Thompson, and 2-year-old Damien A. Wright

The public is asked to Call 911if you see the missing children, the suspect, or the vehicle.