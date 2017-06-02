The Salina Post

Kan. lawmaker: ‘nothing to be scared of;’ guns present in Capitol

Rep. Whitmer
Courtesy photo

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — A Wichita lawmaker is brushing aside criticism after he tweeted that about two dozen guns were on the House floor during a debate over concealed weapons.

Republican Rep. John Whitmer sent the tweet in response to Republican Rep. Stephanie Clayton. The outspoken opponent of campus carry had tweeted that she was “so scared” because lawmakers were about to take up a gun measure.

Whitmer responded with, “Nothing to be scared of, there’s at least 25 guns on the floor of the House right now!” Lawmakers ultimately approved a bill to keep concealed guns out of public hospitals and mental health centers.

Senate Minority Leader Anthony Hensley said Whitmer’s tweet was “disgraceful.” Whitmer responded that the peaceful debate showed there was nothing to fear.

