Garage fire in North Salina damages house



Salina Firefighters were called to the intersection of Gypsum and South Oakdale Avenue around 2 p.m. this afternoon regarding a reported garage fire. According to Salina Fire Marshal Roger Williams, first responders arrived to find the garage completely engulfed in flames.

Williams said the fire extended to the garage owner’s residence, 196 South Oakdale, and heavy heat scorched the vinyl siding of the duplex to the east of it. Fire crews were able to get the blaze under control before it damaged the interior of the duplex but Williams said the attic of the residence sustained some damage.

Kansas Gas Service and Westar Energy arrived on scene to shut off the utilities to the residence as crews checked for hotspots.

Williams could not comment on the cause of the fire as it was still under investigation. There were no injuries reported.