‘Fishing with a Cop’ and hog roast scheduled for Saturday

The 12th annual “Fishing with a Cop” and the seventh annual Hog Roast BBQ will give Salinans a variety of activities tomorrow.

“Fishing with a Cop” will kick things off at Lakewood Park around 8 a.m. this Saturday. Children will have the opportunity to win a few prizes will fishing with local law enforcement officers. Children attending need adult supervision and check-in begins at 7:30 a.m. at Lakewood Discovery Center.

Following the fishing outing at Lakewood, North Salina Community Development will host their seventh annual Hog Roast BBQ. The free event will go from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Thomas Park.

