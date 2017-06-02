HERINGTON – Ellen F. Granzow departed this life Tuesday, May 30th, 2017, due to an automobile accident. She was 54. She was born December 9, 1962, to Archie and Elizabeth (Meyn) Scheffel in Stockton, CA. In her youth she was active in 4-H and very involved with camping and hiking and later on a counselor to other youth. She graduated from high school and received her bachelor degree from Humboldt State University of California. She taught nature studies at Kennolyn Camp. In the mid-nineties, she moved to Kansas. She worked at Central National Bank of Herington and Parents as Teachers. She married Richard Dean Granzow on September 9, 1999, at the St. Paul Lutheran Church of Herington. They were active members of the Flint Hills Community Band (Ellen was a talented trumpeter), and she would proudly introduce herself as a loyal and steadfast farm wife.

She loved life and learning from nature. Recently, she took a trip to California and appreciated the time of tranquil moments driving through the trees in the forest. She raised baby calves and went horse backing riding whenever possible. She loved to sew, garden, and make pies for loved ones and friends. She was a regular at the Herington Library and played in the JC Naz Praise Band.

Ellen was preceded in death by her brother John Scheffel and her father. She is survived by her husband Rick, her mother Elizabeth Scheffel, and son Billy all of Herington; sons Jacob Granzow (wife-Rosa) of Manhattan, Dale Mulderrig (wife-Vikki) of Leicester, England, Kyle Granzow of Emporia, and James Mulderrig of Manhattan.

Memorials to the JC Naz and they may be sent to: Zeiner Funeral Home-Herington Chapel, 404 S. Broadway, Herington at 404 S. Broadway, Herington, KS, 67449.