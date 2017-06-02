Delmar M. Shaffer, 88, of Salina, passed away Monday, May 29, 2017. He was born June 13, 1928, in Greenleaf, KS, the son of Samuel and Caroline (Ruoff) Shaffer. He married Helen A. Lewis, May 5, 2004, in Minneapolis. Delmar worked at Foremost Foods for 24 years and as a produce manager at Food 4 Less for 10 years.

He was preceded in death by his parents and step-son, Michael Nord.

Delmar is survived by his wife, Helen, of the home; sons, Delmar “Curt” (Deb) Shaffer, Clayton Shaffer, Charles (Karen) Shaffer; daughters, Carolyn (Dennis) Fisher and Connie (Doug) Gould, all of Topeka, and Carla (Brian) Garvin, of Blue Springs, MO; sister, Gevene Hogan, of Marysville, KS; step-sons, James (Denise) Stephens, of Salina and Daniel (Dawn) Morley, of Belleville; step-daughters, Kathleen (Jerry) Martin, of Phoenix, AZ and Beverly (Landy) Fees, of Belleville; numerous grandchildren and nieces and nephews.

Memorial service will be held at 10:30 a.m., Monday, June 5, 2017, at Ryan Mortuary, 137 N. Eighth St., Salina. Graveside services will be at 3:00 p.m., Monday, June 5, 2017, in the St. John’s Catholic Cemetery, Hanover. Memorial contributions may be given to V.F.W. Post 1432 or Post 1650, and are in care of the mortuary.