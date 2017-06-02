CrimeStoppers – business burglary

Saline County Sheriff’s Office

On Monday May 29, 2017 Saline County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to Lang Diesel located at 144 W. Farrelly Road, just one mile south of Salina, for an alarm. Upon arrival deputies found that a small window on an overhead garage door had been broken and entry had been made.

Suspect(s) stole approximately $250 in cash and two checks totaling about $168. Total loss and damage has been estimated to be nearly $700.

Back in December 2016, Lang Diesel was broken into and numerous items were stolen:

– A Miller Specrum X-Treme plasma cutter

– An Apple iPad – A Toughbook computer with mechanic’s proprietary software

– Numerous mechanics tools, including Snap-On tools

Total loss and damage back in December was over $10,000. No suspect(s) have been identified in that case as of this time. That crime was featured in the December 30th CrimeStoppers release.