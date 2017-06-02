Cressie Mae Young, 88 passed away peacefully on May 27, 2017 in Boise, Idaho. She was born in Clyde, Kansas in 1928. Cressie was the daughter of Ted and Mary Young

Cressie was preceded in death by her two sisters, LaNora Ellis and Lorene Charbonneau and her brother in law, Lebert Charbonneau.

She is survived by her nephew, Brendan Ellis and his daughter Maikai from San Jose, California and a niece, Marcie Kowalczyk, along with her two sons Mateo and Campbell from Boise, Idaho.

Cressie graduated from Clyde High School in 1946. She worked in a one room school house for a few years before she graduated from Emporia State Teachers College. Cressie went on to receive her Master’s in Education. She taught elementary school in Kansas and Colorado.

Cressie spent the majority of her 40 years teaching in Denver, Colorado. She loved to travel, she volunteered at Four Mile Historic Park, was on a bowling team and enjoyed spending time with friends and family. Cressie spent many summers in Clyde, Kansas. Cressie was a very kind, thoughtful person that made friends wherever she went. She was a faithful and caring aunt who loved her family and never forgot them on special days.

In 2010, Cressie decided to move to Boise, Idaho to be near her niece when she became concerned about her health and deteriorating memory. It was a joy to have Cressie in our lives over the past seven years.

Cressie was always an active church member and was a member of Calvary Presbyterian Church in Denver, Colorado before moving to Boise, Idaho. Cressie had a long full life and was ready to meet her Lord and Savior.

It was Cressie’s wish to be cremated and she will be buried in the Mt. Hope Cemetery, Clyde, Kansas. A memorial service will be held at a later date in Boise, Idaho. For online condolences, please visit www.chaputbuoy.com.