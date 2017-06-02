Business items taken from storage unit

A Salina Mini Storage employee found the lock cut off a unit yesterday evening. According to Police Capt. Paul Forrester, the unit owner was contacted and he reported an estimated $4,000 loss from the break-in.

The storage unit, located at 401 North Santa Fe, was being leased to a 52-year-old Salina business owner. According to the police report, two generators, a fifth wheel hitch, three new computer printers, two Dell laptops (still in box), a portable propane heater, a wall-mount heater, a Snap-on rolling tool cart and work stool, six Craftsman chainsaws, two computer monitors and a small television were stolen from the unit.

The burglary was said to have occurred between May 22 and yesterday. The owner estimated the total loss at $4,000.