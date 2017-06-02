3 Kansas teens hospitalized after SUV rolls

TREGO COUNTY – Three teens were injured in an accident just before 2:30 a.m. Friday in Trego County.

The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a Toyota 2000 Toyota 4-Runner driven by Zoe A. Martin, 15, Hays, was westbound on Old 40 Highway one mile west of WaKeeney.

The driver lost control of the vehicle. It traveled off the roadway and rolled over.

Passengers in the Toyota Dawson M. Arnold, 15, WaKeeney; Maci E. Fisher, 16, Hays, were transported to Hays Medical Center.

Another passenger Neomy Soto, 16, Hays, was transported to Trego County Hospital.

Martin was not injured. Soto was not wearing a seat belt, according to the KHP.