Woman who drowned puppy in Neb. airport toilet violates probation

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (AP) — A woman who drowned a puppy in a central Nebraska airport toilet has admitted violating probation by possessing a dog.

Court records say Cynthia Anderson made the admission during a Tuesday hearing in Hall County District Court. Her sentencing is scheduled Aug. 4.

Police in Edgewater, Florida, say Anderson had a dog with her when she was arrested there in October on an unrelated theft allegation. As part of Anderson’s two-year Nebraska probation sentence rendered in July 2015, she was barred from possessing animals for five years.

Officials wouldn’t let Anderson board a January 2015 flight in Grand Island because the puppy with her was so young and inadequately contained. She then was seen entering a restroom. Another woman soon reported finding the Doberman puppy dead in a toilet.