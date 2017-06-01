Council Grove – William Frederick Behm, age 89, of Bloomington, Minnesota, died Saturday, May 27, 2017 at Diversicare of Council Grove in Council Grove, Kansas. He was born February 21, 1928, in Wabasha County, the son of Herman and Lydia (Gruhlke) Behm. William grew up in Mazeppa, Minnesota and graduated from Mazeppa High School with the class of 1946. On August 15, 1950, he married Lillian Wager at “The Little Brown Church” in Nashua, Iowa. William served in the Minnesota Army National Guard for several years and was honorably discharged. In 1954, the family built their present home in Bloomington where William and Lillian raised their family of two daughters and a son. William worked as a mechanic and air conditioning specialist for Warren Cadillac and later Anderson Cadillac. He also taught automotive air conditioning classes at Dunwoody College of Technology in Minneapolis. William shared his skills as a mechanic and gave of himself generously in working on the vehicles of his many family members. He enjoyed spending time with his children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. Traveling to the North Shore of Lake Superior each summer was very special to William and Lillian.

William is survived by children Gwyneth (Dennis) Throne of Council Grove, Kansas; Diane (David) Mulligan of Two Harbors, Minnesota; grandchildren, Jennie (Tyler) Brown, Michelle (Corey) Hanson, Jerrid (fiance’ Shelly) Mulligan, David J. (Jessica) Behm, Kyle Behm, Kristopher Behm, and Danielle (Steven) Vang; great-grandchildren Tylor and Trevor Hanson; Sofie Behm; Logan and Serena Behm; Jaylee, Leo, and Thea Vang; sister-in-law Eve Walker; brother-in-law Robert Wager; and nieces and nephews. William was preceded in death by his parents; son, David; brother and sister-in-law, Walter and Delores Behm; and sister and brother-in-law, Margie and Oliver Berk.

Memorial services will be held at 11AM Friday, June 9 at Morris Nilsen Chapel, 6527 Portland Avenue, Richfield, Minnesota with visitation one hour before service. Interment will follow at Fort Snelling National Cemetery.