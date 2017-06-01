USGS: Another earthquake shakes portions of Kansas

HARPER COUNTY – An earthquake shook portions of Kansas on Thursday. The quake just before 1:30p.m. measured a magnitude 3.3 and was centered approximately 6 miles southeast of Harper, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

This is the first quake in Harper County since May 19.

The agency reported 9 Kansas earthquakes in May including two quakes in Sumner County over the Memorial Day weekend. They measured 2.5 and 2.6 and were centered near Belle Plaine.

The USGS recorded nearly a dozen Kansas earthquakes in April, seven in March and six in February. They measured from 2.5. to 3.3.

There are no reports of damage or injury from Thursday’s quake, according to the Harper County Sheriff’s Department.