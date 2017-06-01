Salina Regional Airport reports record month

A record number of passengers decided to “Fly Salina” last month. According to the Salina Airport Authority, Great Lakes Airlines boarded over 1,500 passengers on their non-stop flights to Denver International Airport from the Salina Regional Airport during the month of May.

Great Lakes has been offering these non-stop flights for almost a year now. Around 13,121 people have made the flight since the operation started. According to a press release from the Salina Airport Authority, the previous record was 1,465 passengers. That record was set in March.

“The one-way fare on Great Lakes is as low as $79 one-way,” said Tim Rogers, Salina Airport Authority executive director. “Affordable fares in addition to the convenience of non-stop flights has made the Denver flights popular with North Central Kansas travelers.”

Salina Airport Authority

With Denver flights filing up and a busy summer season ahead, Salina passengers are advised to make reservations early. The best fares and schedules are available by booking flights early. Also, plan to arrive at the Salina Airport early for your flight:

Arrive at the Salina Regional Airport at least 60 minutes prior to scheduled departure. Arriving 90 minutes prior to scheduled departure is recommended by the airline and TSA.

Early arrival at the airport is necessary for passenger check in, receiving a boarding pass, TSA screening of checked bags and clearing the TSA passenger screening check point.

All passengers should be in the secure area of the boarding gate 20 minutes prior to scheduled departure time to allow for on-time departures.

For reservations go to FlyGreatLakes.com. Additional passenger information is available at www.flysalina.com

Fares are subject to availability, change and restrictions may apply.