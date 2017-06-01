Salina man disarms suspect wielding knife; arrest made

Salina Police arrested 33-year-old Jason Michael Lynn last night after he allegedly threatened to kill a female acquaintance and held a knife to her throat, according to Police Capt. Paul Forrester.

The incident occurred around 11 p.m. Wednesday night at a residence in East Salina. The female victim told authorities that Lynn showed up at the residence intoxicated. An argument ensued and he allegedly pushed her up against the wall and began choking her.

Capt. Forrester said the victim attempted to escape and call the police when Lynn struck her in the head and threatened her. Around that time, the victim’s roommate arrived and confronted Lynn. He allegedly grabbed her by the hair, pulling out her artificial extensions and shoving her into a coffee table. According to the police report, the roommate had several bald spots from the encounter.

The roommate then ran to the porch, calling her boyfriend, who arrived shortly before the Salina Police. According to Capt. Forrester, the boyfriend entered the house to find Lynn on top of the female victim with a knife to her throat.

The victim told police that the boyfriend pulled Lynn off of her, taking his knife. Lynn allegedly ran to the kitchen, grabbing another knife. Capt. Forrester said that the boyfriend took Lynn to the ground, disarming him yet again.

When authorities arrived, the boyfriend had Lynn pinned to the ground, according to Capt. Forrester. The report did not specify at what point during the incident that the police were called or who made the call.

Lynn was treated for a cut to the head and was booked into the Saline County Jail early this morning. According to Capt. Forrester, authorities requested three counts of aggravated assault, three counts of criminal threat, two counts of domestic battery, aggravated intimidation of a witness, criminal restraint, criminal damage to property and battery.